Seven SE Wisconsin school boards to discuss COVID-19 policies Monday night

MILWAUKEE — Grafton, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek-Franklin, Cedarburg, Germantown, New Berlin and Pewaukee school districts all have board meetings planned for Monday with agenda items focusing on COVID-19 policy.

TMJ4 News

Grafton and Oak Creek-Franklin are discussing face-covering requirements for summer programming.

Menomonee Falls administration will be updating the school about information related to learning during the pandemic.

The Cedarburg School Board is having a discussion on masks, social distancing and quarantines for the rest of the school year and summer school.

Gemantown, New Berlin and Pewaukee are each meeting to talk about masks and other mitigation efforts in their respective districts.

Several other Wisconsin school districts have already eased COVID-19 restrictions.

These changes and discussions come as vaccine eligibility has expanded to include anyone over age 12 for the Pfizer dose. But even with that expansion, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said about 800,000 young people still are not able to get the shot.

Just last week, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk sent a letter to school administrations urging schools to keep mitigation measures in place.

The letter reads:

All students, teachers, school administrators, and staff, regardless of vaccination status, should continue to practice physical distancing and wear masks at school and on the school bus until more people, including children, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

TMJ4 News

The CDC also continues to recommend schools keep their COVID-19 prevention strategies in place for the remainder of the school year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip