Which public schools in SE Wisconsin are not requiring masks right now

MILWAUKEE — A number of schools and their districts are relaxing COVID-19 protocols as more residents are vaccinated and as COVID-19 cases take a dive.

We thought this would be a good time to compile a list of which public schools in southeastern Wisconsin are relaxing their protocols - specifically mask mandates - as the school year wraps up and as some students prepare for classes over the summer.

The first section contains public schools where masks are optional for the rest of the current year. The second section contains public schools where masks are optional for the upcoming summer school season.

This is not an all-encompassing list. We did not check in with every single district in southeast Wisconsin. If you see a school that needs to be added to this list, send us a message by clicking here.

Current school year:



Cedar Grove-Belgium Area School District (Sheboygan/Ozaukee)

Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District (Dodge)

Palmyra-Eagle Area School District (Jefferson/Waukesha) - required through May 24

Paris Consolidated School (Kenosha)

Slinger School District (Washington)

Waukesha School District (Waukesha)

Summer school:



Arrowhead Union High School (Waukesha)

Germantown School District (Washington)

Lomira School District (Dodge)

Mukwonago School District (Waukesha)

Oconomowoc Area School District (Waukesha)

Union Grove Elementary (Racine)

Union Grove High School (Racine)

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip