Report: Three Milwaukee-area employers achieve 90% employee vaccinations

MILWAUKEE — Three of Milwaukee's largest employers have reached 90% compliance with their COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. Molson Coors, Advocate Aurora Health, and ManpowerGroup had deadlines set for this week for employees to receive their vaccines.

Molson Coors reports 99% of employees have been vaccinated ahead of the company's October 12 deadline. Meanwhile, 92% of Advocate Aurora employees have been vaccinated ahead of its October 15 deadline.

ManpowerGroup reopened for employees October 4; at that time, the company told the Milwaukee Business Journal that 93% of employees submitted proof of vaccination while 5% "requested an accommodation."

“We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” President and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health Jim Skogsbergh said when the vaccine requirement was announced.

“The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.”

Advocate Aurora will fire those who don't comply with the requirement. One percent of ManpowerGroup employees have "moved on to find new roles outside the company," according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

