Molson Coors requiring COVID-19 vaccine for corporate staff, new hires

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors will require all corporate employees and new hires in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley made the announcement in an email. Hattersley also pushed the return date to offices to Oct. 12.

But Molson Coors workers in breweries, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities will not be required to be fully vaccinated at this time, the BizJournal reports, citing that email. Hattersley said those facilities allow for effective social distancing and COVID-19 protocols there have performed successfully.

All non-union U.S. corporate employees will be required to have the vaccine, including contingent workers, contractors and vendor or agency partners working on-site in U.S. offices.

All visitors to those offices must also submit proof of receiving the COVID19 vaccinate to enter.

"As a company, we’ve made a number of decisions to navigate through the pandemic as well. None of them were taken lightly and we know people have had different reactions to some of the steps we’ve taken. But every decision was guided by our No. 1 priority: the health and safety of our people," wrote Hattersley, according to the BizJournal.

Molson Coors is based in Chicago but maintains facilities in Milwaukee.

