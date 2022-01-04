Parents and students adjust as MPS shifts to virtual learning format

MILWAUKEE — The state's biggest school district returned to a virtual learning format on Tuesday after an influx of MPS staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The goal is that this shift to virtual learning will be short-term. According to a letter released by MPS district superintendent Keith Posley the intention is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 10.

Outside of North Division High School, one parent said she'd like to see the district remain virtual for the rest of the school year.

"To keep the kids safe and the teachers safe as well. To keep everybody safe," explained Stella Williams, who has two children enrolled in the district. "And if they're going to have them in school, why not cut the classroom size down smaller?"

Is it safe to have in-person learning?

Williams believes more could be done to keep everyone socially distant and would like to see daily COVID-19 testing. Her daughter enjoys the comfort of being at home but says learning at home is tough. "It's difficult because I need to ask the teacher upfront, not through a Chromebook," said Nedaviah Williams, a freshman. "I need the help right then and there."

According to the MPS website, schools will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff when in-person learning continues.

In the meantime, the district is urging families and staff to do what they can to stop the spread by getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, getting tested if you have symptoms or were exposed, and doing the things that have been asked of the general public for nearly two years now — like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided for pickup each day this week. 50 schools across the district will be offering packaged meals from 11 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. Students and parents can also pick up laptops or other technology devices at their child's school.

