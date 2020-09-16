New Berlin moves forward with Trick or Treating amid pandemic

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin has decided to move forward with Trick or Treating on Halloween this year. The mayor says after several discussions with the Waukesha County Health Department, the city decided that it could move forward safely.
Mayor Dave Ament said “as much as we can we’d like to get people back to some type of normal lifestyle.” So the city has asked homeowners that want to participate to leave their front porch lights on, on Saturday, Oct. 31. Those that don’t want to take part are asked to turn off their lights.
The city, along with the health department, offered some tips for safety:
- Only share commercially wrapped food
- Disinfect High Touch Areas
- Wear Gloves to Hand Out Candy
- Wear a Mask
- Stay Home if You Are Sick
Kenosha has also said it will move forward with Trick or Treating. Both Milwaukee and Racine say they are still working on guidelines for their cities respectively.
