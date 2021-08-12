Milwaukee's Irish Fest not requiring vaccine proof, offering cashless payment

MILWAUKEE — Irish Fest in Milwaukee will not have any COVID-19 specific requirements like proof of vaccination or a negative test when it kicks off at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 20-22.

Irish Fest's executive director Mike Mitchell tells our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that the festival continues to follow CDC and city health department guidance, and is urging festival-goers to wear masks when indoors and in crowded areas.

But the festival's policy breaks with that issued by other local music events. Summerfest announced this week that it is requiring all attendees to either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. Some music venues including the Pabst Theater Group are requiring the same.

Irish Fest will have hand sanitizing stations, attendants at the washrooms and additional crews to clean and sanitize the grounds during the festival and overnight, Mitchell tells the BizJournal.

The festival will also be transitioning to fully cashless payments. Cash-to-card stations will be available for fest-goers who only have cash.

