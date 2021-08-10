Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Summerfest

Summerfest attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, the festival announced on Tuesday.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced the revised entry protocols required of all those planning to attend Summerfest 2021, including Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” said Don Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

The festival said upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card, or a negative test will be accepted.

Documentation may also be presented in a digital form, such as a screenshot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible or it will not be accepted, the festival said.

A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending the festival.

“Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip