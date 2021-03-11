Milwaukee to administer first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses at homeless shelters

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee received its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and Mayor Tom Barrett says the doses will go to the city's homeless shelters.

Barrett said during a press briefing Thursday that the city received 2,000 J&J doses from the state. The doses only require one shot to be completely effective.

Barrett said one of the most pressing issues that has come to the city's attention is the challenge of stopping the virus' spread among the transient population living in homeless shelters across the city.

The J&J vaccine is particularly effective in this case as the city doesn't have to reach out to patients two weeks later to administer the second dose.

Future J&J doses may be used to vaccinate educators who don't come forth by March 15, Mayor Barrett said.

To schedule an appointment to get a vaccine in Milwaukee, head to their website here. If you do not have both an email or phone number or need additional assistance, contact the MHD hotline at (414) 286-6800 or email at ASKMHDCOVID19@milwaukee.gov.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip