Milwaukee Public Schools set to return to in-person learning on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Tuesday after taking their classes virtually for two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Early this January the Milwaukee School Board voted to keep the public school district virtual until Jan. 18. Students were originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10, but the board decided to extend virtual learning by another week.

The motion they approved also included the need to continue and improve COVID-19 mitigation strategies, like cleaning, adequate supplies, vaccine clinics, staffing or other support, as well as direct the Office of the Board of Governance to make a formal request to Acting-Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Common Council and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to reinstate the citywide mask mandate. [Milwaukee Common Council members are set to meet to discuss a mask mandate at a meeting Monday, Jan. 17]

To support students and families through the virtual learning extension, meals were still offered at 50 Stop, Grab and Go locations across the city from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day. While before and after school programs were closed, academic and athletic competitions went ahead.

