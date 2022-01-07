MPS board to decide on virtual learning vs in-person classes amid COVID-19 spike

MILWAUKEE — A special meeting of the Milwaukee School Board (MPS) Directors is underway Friday night. Directors are discussing the administration's request to stay virtual for another week amid the recent COVID-19 spike.

MPS students are currently learning from home until at least the end of the week.

Staff has talked about everything from classroom cleanliness, air filtration, extra curricular activities, and meal distribution.

One teacher said the administration needs to stop lying to everyone.

"Class eats two meals in room, floors mopped maybe two times a week and we had to ask for that," MPS teacher Amanda Mcllhone said.

As of 10:45 p.m., the directors are still meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

