Milwaukee man sentenced for COVID-19 relief funds scheme

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:04:15-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Authorities say 42-year-old Stephen Smith admitted that he sought Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of three different companies through applications to an insured financial institution.

He allegedly made numerous false and misleading statements about the payroll expenses of the three companies. In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to pay back nearly $400,000. Smith pleaded guilty on April 12.

