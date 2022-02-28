Milwaukee indoor mask mandate set to expire Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's indoor mask mandate put in place in mid January to halt climbing COVID-19 cases is set to expire on Tuesday.

On Jan. 18, 2022 the Milwaukee Common Council approved an indoor mask mandate, sending the ordinance to Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who signed off on the mandate.

The mandate applied to any person over 3 years old who entered a building open to the public. The ordinance passed with 12 Council members in favor and one against, with one abstaining.

The last time Milwaukee had a mask ordinance, businesses were fined up to $500 for not complying. This time around, there were no financial penalties. Instead, a business could get its license suspended or even pulled.

Milwaukee ended its previous mask mandate on June 1 of 2021. The expiration of that order also included capacity limits. The most recent ordinance made no mention of capacity limits.

You can read the approved ordinance here.

