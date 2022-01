MILWAUKEE — Masks will once again be required indoors for most people after the Common Council approved a mask mandate ordinance Tuesday morning.

The mandate applies to any person over 3 years old who enters a building open to the public.

The ordinance will require masks indoors until March 1.

The ordinance passed with 12 Council members in favor and 1 against.

The ordinance does not outline any penalties. Read it here.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip