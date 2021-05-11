Milwaukee-area pharmacies prepare to vaccinate adolescents ages 12-15

MILWAUKEE — As the country awaits CDC approval for kids ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated, many parents welcomed the FDA’s sign-off as they anxiously wait to vaccinate their kids.

The health department, pharmacies, parents and schools in the Milwaukee area are all working together to help get young teens vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed the city is working with a handful of MPS schools and non-MPS schools interested in hosting the clinics.

They’re hoping to start in the next week.

Those 12 to 15-year-old students could be getting doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within days. The city is working to set up vaccination clinics right where kids already are: in schools.

"I think there is a desire from all parties to have these in schools for the kids between the age of 12 and 15,” said Mayor Barrett. "We're obviously going to have to work out some of the issues relating to permission from parents to make sure the kids can have it. But it's certainly a step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, medical professionals are also busy preparing for this next wave of younger people.

"We have our pool vaccinators, a little monitoring area, a private area, in case a child wants a little extra corner,” said Dimmy Sokhal of Hayat Pharmacy.

Hayat is in a position to vaccinate as soon as they are given the green light.

"We have a lot of fliers. We have our calendar updated so parents who are interested can put a tentative appointment,” Sokhal said.

Hayat is just one of many making such preparations.

“We are putting into place those processes where children down to 12 can sign up for the vaccine,” said Dr. Kevin Dahlman of Advocate Aurora Health.

At Advocate Aurora, doctors are working to educate parents about vaccines and young teens ahead of potential vaccinations.

"Our objective is to have those conversations with the parents. Encouraging them to do the reading and the research.” Dr. Dahlman said.

Parent Justin Ihrcke said while he's personally choosing not to vaccinate himself at this point, he would encourage his kids, if they were 12 to 15, to do that research and make their own decision.

"Effectively, this is your choice and I'm just going to give you the options,” he said.

The CDC is expected to discuss its recommendation for the vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old children Wednesday morning.

Kids getting the first shot at the Wisconsin Center will be registered to get their second shot at another location, as the Wisconsin Center operation is set to shut down on May 28.

