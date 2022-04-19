Watch
Masks now optional on Milwaukee County Transit System buses

Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 10:19:29-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System is no longer requiring masks on buses as of Tuesday, a spokesperson confirms to TMJ4 News.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

Due to the same decision masks became optional at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport on Tuesday. The airlines have also said masks are optional on planes.

Also on Tuesday masks became optional in Milwaukee Public Schools. The school board voted to make face coverings optional starting April 18 at their meeting in March.

The district will revert back to mandatory face masks if cases are too high.

It appears the county's website has not been updated yet, with an alert bar reading, "MCTS is continuing to follow the mask mandate extension through May 3 as directed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). We ask that our riders continue being respectful to others, including our operators, and wear a mask on MCTS buses until otherwise directed."

