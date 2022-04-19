Masks no longer required at Mitchell, airports across the country

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in several months, masks are no longer required in airports in the U.S.

At Milwaukee Mitchell Airport and across the country, people are free to board a flight without a mask.

The nation's largest carriers, including American, United and Delta, have already put out statements, saying masks are optional.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate Monday on planes and public transit.

While the justice department figures out what to do next, the TSA is not enforcing the rule.

Just last week the CDC extended the mask order until May 3, because of concerns over the new COVID variant.

The judge ruled the agency had overstepped its legal authority back in February of 2021.

We don't know if the justice department will appeal or try to block the judge's order.

In the meantime, enforcement is now up to the airlines.

