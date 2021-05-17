Kohl's, Meijer latest retailors to allow vaccinated customers to shop without masks

Kohl’s and Meijer said Monday that customers who are fully vaccinated are welcome into their stories without masks.

Brookfield, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s said in a statement Monday that they still "strongly recommend" that non-vaccinated customers and associates wear masks in the stores.

Michigan-based Meijer told our sister station Fox17 Monday that fully vaccinated customers are now allowed to shop without a face covering. Meijer says its employees will still be required to wear face coverings while they “evaluate regulatory requirements.”

This doesn't mean vaccinated customers aren't required to wear masks in Kohl's and Meijer stores in our area. Local mask mandates are still in effect in a number of areas in southeastern Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee.

This comes after the CDC last week said it is no longer recommending fully vaccinated people have to wear masks indoors.

Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Target and Starbucks have issued similar decisions regarding their mask policies.

