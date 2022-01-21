Kenosha County to give out 440,000 N95 masks in coming days

KENOSHA — Kenosha County has received 440,000 N95 masks that will be given out to people as the county and Wisconsin ramp up their efforts to provide residents with the best possible protection against the COVID-19 virus. The masks will be given out "in the coming days," according to a statement Friday.

This comes after President Joe Biden promised to deliver 400 million N95 masks for people to use nationwide. Those masks will be available at community health centers and pharmacies.

While the Kenosha County Public Health Department did not say where the masks came from, they did release all of the locations the masks will be available for pickup. No ID or residency is required, and each person can get a pack of 20 masks while supplies last.

SE Wisconsin's first big giveaway of N95 masks in happened in Milwaukee, where the health department helped deliver over 1 million masks to residents. Supplies ran out quickly at health department sites and libraries as residents wanted to take advantage and stock up on supplies.

Health officials say upgrading to masks with better protection will help prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, which is causing record transmission of the virus.

Previously, officials had recommended that the public not purchase N95s and other surgical masks so they could be reserved for health care officials. However, the federal stockpile has grown, and officials say there is no longer a shortage of high-quality masks.

The N95 masks will be available at the following locations, according to the county health department:

• Southside Library

• Northside Library

• Simmons Library

• Uptown Library

• Salem Lakes Library

• Twin Lakes Library

• Westosha Senior Center

• Kenosha Senior Center

• Village of Pleasant Prairie and Rec Plex

• Town of Wheatland

• Town of Randall

• Village of Bristol

• Town of Wheatland

• Town of Paris

• Town of Somers

• Village of Twin Lakes

• Village of Salem lakes

• Town of Brighton

• Kenosha County Job Center

• National Guard testing site in Trevor

Distributed through the programs at these locations while supplies last:

• Shalom Center

• Grace Welcome Center

• Sharing Center

• Salvation Army

• Hope Council

• ELCA Outreach Center

• Society’s Assets

