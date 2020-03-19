How the Milwaukee Admirals are dealing with no hockey

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals and their fans are feeling the loss of hockey because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The earliest the team with the best record in the AHL could be back on the ice is May 1st and that's not a given.

Team President Jon Greenburg said,"We've certainly never seen anything like this and I've been in sports now for 34 years and I've been through a lot of different situations ,this one is a new one and I hope to never see it again."

I asked Admirals defense-man Matt Donovan how his team is taking it. He said the team is taking hard right now.

"I've been in hockey along time and it's not very often that you have a team like we have this year that's doing so well...it isn't officially canceled yet. Hopefully we can save the season, and hopefully make a run for a championship," said Donovan.

