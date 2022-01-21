HOPE Christian Schools closing high school in Milwaukee, citing funding and staff shortage

MILWAUKEE — Facing inadequate state funding and a teacher shortage, HOPE Christian Schools has decided to close their high school in Milwaukee and focus on serving 5th-8th grade students starting at the end of this school year.

HOPE said in a statement Friday that funding from the state of Wisconsin has been "significantly inadequate" to support high-quality education. And they further cited an on-going shortage of teachers, an issue only accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are committed to working with HOPE Christian High School scholars to ensure the best outcomes possible for this school year and their future education and career path. We will also support our dedicated faculty and staff at the high school through various means including helping them secure other job opportunities within the HOPE network," according to their statement.

HOPE continued in their announcement that they are planning several expansion projects, including growing their regional offices and training space. They also said they recently finished a strategic growth plan that will begin this year. They said the plan includes "greater allocation of resources toward its growing of academically successful K-8 schools and investment in staff development."

According to the EdWeek Research Center, more than half of principals surveyed said they closed schools during the latest COVID-19 surge because they did not have enough teachers and staff.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the number of education job openings rose by almost 75% last fall compared to the fall of 2020.

Read HOPE's announcement below:

