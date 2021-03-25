Get discounts using your vaccine card at these Milwaukee-area businesses

Your COVID-19 vaccination card not only shows you are protected against the coronavirus. It also may lead to some nifty discounts at area businesses.

When you complete your vaccine doses, you are supposed to get a vaccination card.

Now, several businesses in our area are offering deals: show your card, get discounts or other perks.

We have compiled those offers below. If you know of any not included in this list, feel free to let us know by sending us a message here.

Black Husky Brewing

909 E Locust St, Milwaukee

This Milwaukee taproom is giving away a free beer to those who show their vaccination cards.

"Prost to Your Dose! Show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and get one free beer courtesy of Black Husky!" the company posted on social media.

The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W Florida St, Milwaukee

The Walker's Point boutique hotel is now giving away a free shot of liquor to customers who show their vaccine sticker or card.

The hotel wrote on social media: "That’s right, we’re gifting our vaccinated friends with a shot for a shot: Show us your vaccine sticker or card, and we’ll pour you a free shot in Branded."

Top-tier spirits are excluded.

Krispy Kreme

2900 S 108th St, West Allis, all locations

Starting Monday, March 22, Krispy Kreme says customers who received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, are eligible for a free doughnut at all nationwide stores.

All you need to bring in to get your doughnut is a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

The deal is being offered for the remainder of the year and is only valid in-person either in the drive-thru or in the shop.

Shawarma House

2921 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee

17385 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield

Shawarma House, known for its Middle Eastern cuisine, is now offering 15 percent off your order if you show your vaccination card. The restaurant kicked off the offer as they announced their staff was completely vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"We are happy and proud to share this great news with you all and we highly recommend you go #getvaccinated too," the business posted to social media.

Staples

Various locations

Staples is offering to laminate COVID-19 vaccination cards for free.

People who bring in their US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued card after receiving their second dose, Staples will laminate at no charge.

The offer is good at nationwide locations until April 3.

The deal is only available in-store, and the coupon code is 81450.

Up-Down MKE

615 E Brady St, Milwaukee

The 21+ arcade bar, Up-Down MKE, is encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering 20 free game tokens to those who show a completed vaccine card.

The offer starts Monday. Guests just need to show their completed vaccination card to the bartender or server to collect their tokens. The tokens can be then used to play the arcade's various in-house games.

Up-Down says for the first three weeks of the program, tokens will be given to those who have a vaccination card. After that, newly vaccinated guests can bring in their card up to three weeks after their second dose.

The promotion will continue through the summer, "to reward everyone for taking this important step for the safety of the community," according to a statement from the arcade.

