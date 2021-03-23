Up-Down MKE arcade bar offering free game tokens for those who received COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — The 21+ arcade bar, Up-Down MKE, is encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering 20 free game tokens to those who show a completed vaccine card.

The offer starts Monday. Guests just need to show their completed vaccination card to the bartender or server to collect their tokens. The tokens can be then used to play the arcade's various in-house games.

Vaccinators are supposed to issue the cards to state residents who have completed either the two doses for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Up-Down says for the first three weeks of the program, tokens will be given to those who have a vaccination card. After that, newly vaccinated guests can bring in their card up to three weeks after their second dose.

The promotion will continue through the summer, "to reward everyone for taking this important step for the safety of the community," according to a statement from the arcade.

Up-Down Communications Manager, David Hayden, came up with the promotion while in the waiting area to receive his first dose of the vaccine.

“After all the excitement and anticipation to get the vaccine, the actual experience seemed almost anti-climactic. You want to celebrate it, and we want to give people a chance to do that," Hayden said in the statement.

All guests are still required to follow COVID-19 protocols.

