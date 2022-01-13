Froedtert: 'We do not offer walk-in testing for COVID-19'

MILWAUKEE — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Froedtert Hospital has a message it is trying to get out to as many people as possible: "We do not offer walk-in testing for COVID-19" the hospital said on its website.

Recently, hospitals throughout the region have been at maximum capacity caring for people with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Froedtert is no different. Currently, 2,278 people across the state are in hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As people walk in for COVID tests, that takes time, energy, and resources away from patients who need critical attention. That's why the hospital is asking everyone to schedule a test with its health network or find an alternative place to get a COVID test.

Froedtert has also made some visitor policy changes. Visitors are no longer allowed in urgent care, emergency departments, or hospitals. Everyone needs to have a medical-grade mask, like a surgical mask, N95, or KN95 to enter any building. Cloth masks are no longer accepted.

