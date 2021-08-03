Watch
Froedtert Health requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff by Nov. 1

Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:21:23-04

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Health is joining the growing list of health systems requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Froedtert announced Tuesday it is requiring all staff and providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021. That includes Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health, according to a statement. Froedtert called it a "a condition of employment."

This comes after Children’s Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin announced last week they are requiring the same. Children’s is requiring full vaccinations by Nov. 15, while MCW is requiring vaccinations by Nov. 1.

Health systems are putting such requirements in place as the delta variant continues to surge in Wisconsin. The daily average number of new cases over the last week reached 854 on Monday - the highest average recorded since February, Wisconsin DHS numbers show.

It is in face of that negative trend that Froedtert says it is ramping up policies to protect its employees and patients. According to their statement:

"Froedtert Health is committed to doing whatever we can to provide a safe environment for families, patients and the diverse communities we serve. Safety is a shared responsibility for anyone employed by our health network. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading and rates of infection, illness and hospitalization are rising. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Vaccination is the best way to protect our staff, patients, families and communities."

