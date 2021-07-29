Medical College of Wisconsin to require all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1

The Medical College of Wisconsin is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

A full vaccination will be required by MCW in order to create the "safest environment possible."

“There is overwhelming scientific evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. As an academic medical center, it is incumbent upon us as healthcare providers and health science professionals to demonstrate our commitment to, and leadership for, public health and the health of our patients and communities,” said John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president, and CEO of MCW. “We also believe that healthcare organizations, especially academic medical centers, need to lead the way by setting an example of best public health practices, and social responsibility for our stakeholders, vulnerable communities, and our region.”

Employees can be exempt from the requirement due to medical and religious reasons. Exempt employees will be required to undergo periodic COVID-19 testing.

The news comes as Milwaukee health officials are advising mask wearing for all residents regardless of vaccination status, due to the rising threat of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip