Milwaukee Health Department recommends residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is issuing new recommendations for residents, encouraging them to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The news comes as the CDC issued new guidance recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

“We are calling on our community to step up and mask up to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson in a press release. “The most effective way to combat this surge in positive cases is through vaccination, but until vaccination rates improve, we must be willing to take simple steps such as wearing a mask to protect our community and the most vulnerable.”

According to the health department, the "dominant presence of the Delta variant in Milwaukee is causing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases."

The health department is also advising anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or has come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 to get tested and quaratine until a negative COVID-19 test is received, regardless of vaccination status.

