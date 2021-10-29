Froedtert Health: 98.7% of staff have complied with COVID-19 vaccine policy

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Health reports 98.7 percent of their staff have complied with their COVID-19 vaccine policy. All employees are required to be vaccinated or receive an exception by Nov. 1.

A spokesperson told TMJ4 News on Friday that 168 out of 13,810 employees do not have a vaccine dose or exemption and are expected to voluntarily resign on Monday.

The spokesperson reinforced their protocol that the vaccine is the best defense against the virus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues, the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading and rates of infection, illness and hospitalization are still of concern. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Vaccination is the best way to protect our staff, patients, families and communities," according to their email.

Friday's numbers are almost 2 percent higher than numbers released on Oct. 14, when Froedtert said 97% of their employees had complied.

Froedtert Health announced their vaccine policy in August. The policy applies Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health. Froedtert called it a "a condition of employment."

