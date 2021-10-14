Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly all employees comply with Covid vaccine policy at Medical College, Froedtert Health: Report

Reports says 97% have complied
items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 14:15:39-04

WAUWATOSA — With a looming Nov. 1 deadline, a vast majority of employees at Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin have complied with COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report that 97% of employees at Froedtert have complied. At the Medical College, 94% of employees and nearly all staff are vaccinated.

Advocate Aurora Health also reports 96% of their employees have complied as of Wednesday. The deadline for for vaccine mandates for Aurora Health is Oct. 15.

Froedtert spokesman Steve Schooff made the announcement Wednesday. Compliance means the staff have either been vaccinated, or received an exemption.

All major health care systems in southeast Wisconsin have mandated vaccinations for employees, with deadlines in October and November.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.