Free bus rides in Racine for those getting, returning from COVID-19 vaccination

CITY OF RACINE — The City of Racine's RYDE Transit System is now offering free rides to people heading to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and for those who have just received a vaccine and need to return to work or their home.

To get the free ride, those eligible can tell the bus driver they are on their way to or on their way back from getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 safety precautions are still in place on all RYDE buses. The capacity for buses remains 15 people, with every second seat marked as unavailable. Children are exempted from that rule, for safety reasons, according to the city.

"As more vaccine is available and as more people become eligible, we must remove as many barriers as possible for people to access the vaccine. Offering free bus rides to anyone looking to get vaccinated will help remove transportation barriers," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a statement.

