First pediatric death caused by COVID-19 reported in Milwaukee

A 14-year-old boy has died from COVID-19, the first reported pediatric death caused by the virus in the City of Milwaukee, officials tell TMJ4 News.
Coronavirus
Posted at 6:18 PM, Apr 01, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy has died from COVID-19, the first reported pediatric death caused by the virus in the City of Milwaukee, officials tell TMJ4 News.

A city spokesperson tells us that the health department alerted their office of the boy's death Thursday. The county medical examiner's office confirms a 14-year-old Hispanic boy died from symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and deaths are extremely uncommon in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children consist of as many as 0.19 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, and 10 states in the U.S. reported zero child deaths, the AAP reports. In states that reported pediatric deaths, as many as 0.03 percent of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.

Children consist of 1.3-3.1 percent of total reported hospitalizations due to the virus, AAP finds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

