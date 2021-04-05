Watch
Everyone in Wisconsin ages 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 5

Starting on Monday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone living in Wisconsin ages 16+.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 05, 2021
Everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 16 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on March 30.

The eligibility expansion comes as cases continue to rise across the state.

"With eligibility opening up to all Wisconsinites next week, and especially with the holiday weekend upon us, we need folks to be as diligent as ever, whether you are vaccinated or not, and continue to wear your mask," Evers said.

Officials in Milwaukee County say they will impose new restrictions if cases don't start to decrease over the next two weeks.

"The COVID-19 case numbers are headed in the wrong direction," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "This is a troubling development with significant consequences."

Wisconsin currently leads the country in distributing COVID-19 vaccine supply, according to a Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

Also last week, the DHS announced an expansion of pharmacies that could request COVID-19 vaccines, including CVS, Costco, and Hy-Vee.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.