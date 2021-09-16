COVID-19 testing resumes at Festival Hall

CITY OF RACINE — National Guard COVID-19 testing resumes Thursday at Festival Hall in the City of Racine. The testing begins at noon runs until 6 p.m.

The regular weekly testing will continue on Mondays and Thursdays until December 13 from noon until 6 p.m.

“As we have seen the number of positive cases climb this past month, the Health Department anticipates there will be an increased demand for community testing. We thank the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard for the continued and expanded support. It is our hope that this additional capacity will provide the community a vital resource for those individuals looking to get tested for COVID-19,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine.

The National Guard testing is a drive-thru but walk-up testing is also offered. If you want to get tested you're encouraged to pre-register online.

Testing is free, and you don't have to be symptomatic in order to get one. It's open to anyone 12 months or older, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Testing will not be available on Columbus Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.

