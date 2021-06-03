City of Milwaukee's 4th of July celebrations will now be held this summer

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has in the end decided to hold Fourth of July festivities this summer, after the county did away with outdoor capacity limits on Thursday.

The city made the announcement several hours after Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said they are removing all outdoor capacity limits on county property. That includes public parks scattered across the Milwaukee area, where most fireworks festivals take place.

The city's 4th of July celebration is now scheduled for Monday, July 5.

Here are the details:

Daytime celebrations will take place at Humboldt Park, King Center and Enderis Playfield.

Fireworks will be held in ten Milwaukee County Parks including Alcott, Gordon, Humboldt, Jackson, Lake, Lincoln, Mitchell, Noyes, Washington, and Wilson.

This comes after South Milwaukee also changed course and decided Thursday to go forward with their 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Both Milwaukee and South Milwaukee had previously canceled their fireworks celebrations, citing the cap of 1,000 people at county parks and concerns over the coronavirus.

County Executive Crowley said during a press conference Thursday that they are removing outdoor capacity limits at county parks "based on the consistent positive trends in vaccination rates and low infection rates."

Crowley said the following revisions are now in effect in Milwaukee County:

All capacity limits are lifted in outdoor settings on county property.

Capacity indoors increases to 75 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity; one person per 30 square feet of useable space; or 750 people.

Departments no longer need to submit reopening plans for services or events that are entirely outdoors.

These include loosening restrictions for seating arrangements and buffets, for example, Crowley said.

Crowley said we should expect more revisions on Independence Day

