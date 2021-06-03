Milwaukee Co. removes all capacity limits for outdoor settings, including parks

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee County is lifting all capacity limits for outdoor settings in county parks, a move that will allow communities to host large celebrations like 4th of July fireworks this summer.

This comes after the South Milwaukee Common Council decided to cancel its 4th of July fireworks celebration earlier this week, citing the 1,000-person capacity limit in county parks. Less than 24 hours later, county officials indicated to that city's mayor and TMJ4 News that the county would revisit those restrictions, possibly removing them completely.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley confirmed that news Thursday in a press conference, saying all outdoor capacity limits in county parks are now removed.

"Today we announce that we are loosening up some of the restrictions based on the consistent positive trends in vaccination rates and low infection rates," said Crowley.

Crowley said the following revisions are now in effect in Milwaukee County:

All capacity limits are lifted in outdoor settings on county property.

Capacity indoors increases to 75 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity; one person per 30 square feet of useable space; or 750 people.

Departments no longer need to submit reopening plans for services or events that are entirely outdoors.

These include loosening restrictions for seating arrangements and buffets, for example, Crowley said.

Executive Crowley said we should expect more revisions on Independence Day.

"So as we move forward with our step-wise approach, and as positive trends continue, we expect to lift all indoor capacity requirements by July 4th," said Crowley.

The county executive adds they do not have any expected dates for revisions to the county's mask policy right now.

The county announced on May 20 that it would continue to require masks inside its facilities, arguing that its programs serve some of the area's most vulnerable people. That includes private, indoor events on county property.

Milwaukee County's policy doesn't directly affect the City of Milwaukee's and other municipalities' adjusted mask and capacity orders inside the county. The county's restrictions affect county-run facilities and its public parks.

