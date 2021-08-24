Business, officials offer COVID-19 vaccination incentives after FDA approval

MILWAUKEE — The Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first approval of its kind.

On the same day of the vaccine approval, Draft & Vessel, which has locations in Wauwatosa and Shorewood, announced it will require its customers be fully vaccinated.

“You're really looking at operating a business in the safest way for everybody involved, and that was a big part of it,” said Nathniel Davauer, owner of Draft & Vessel.

Davauer said he won't check vaccination status, but hopes his message will be enough to turn away unvaccinated guests.

"This is our message. If you respect the message, then everything's fine,” he said.

Davauer said it is strictly a business decision to keep employees comfortable and working.

“I think anybody can identify with that. Just trying to preserve the business and respect the decision,” Davauer said.

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $100 incentive for people who get vaccinated between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6.

The incentive comes as the state sees a seven-day average of 1,290 new COVID-19 cases daily, and each of Wisconsin's 72 counties has either high or very high COVID-19 disease activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"I believe some people will take it. I believe some people will go for it, but like I said, a lot of people are still raising eyebrows because every week there's something new going on with the shot,” said Tory Lowe, host of “The Tory Lowe Show” on 101.7 The Truth.

Lowe believes it's going to take more than incentives to get skeptics a vaccine. They're going to need reassurance.

“People who are on the fence want to hear the truth. They want to hear all sides. They want to hear the pros and the cons,” Lowe said.

