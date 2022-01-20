Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson signs mask mandate for City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The return of an indoor mask mandate is one step closer to a reality in Milwaukee after Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a new ordinance on Thursday. Johnson said in an announcement that the mandate will go into effect "in the coming days."

“I signed Milwaukee’s mask ordinance this morning which will take effect once it is published in the coming days. Public safety is my paramount concern, and, during the current surge in COVID-19 cases, masking is one reasonable mitigation step," Johnson said in a statement.

The ordinance requires everyone 3 and older to mask up when inside a public building except when eating and drinking. It will be in effect until March 1. However, Johnson said if the situation warrants it, the Common Council could end it sooner. The Council approved the ordinance on Wednesday, sending it to the mayor's desk for his signature.

“Businesses in Milwaukee have endured significant consequences from the pandemic, and I appreciate all the efforts they have made to reduce the spread of the disease," Johnson said.

The ordinance states that the mandate will go into effect when the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 virus is equal to or greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in Milwaukee County.

Currently, the City of Milwaukee Health Department has seen more than 1,300 positive cases of COVID per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 28%.

It is similar to the mask ordinance that went into effect during the past two years.

During the mask mandate from July 2020 to June 2021, there were 144 citations issued for violations of the mandate. Those violations included masks, physical distancing and other rules. The violators were forced to pay a total of $224,000 for not complying with the regulations.

However the Milwaukee Health Department says in this new mandate, health officials won't be out enforcing it.

The news comes just one day after the Biden Administration announced they would be distributing 400 million free N95 masks across the country.

Health experts recommend wearing an N95 or KN95 mask while indoors to provide the highest level of protection.

And while this is one step in fighting the pandemic, city officials say they're still focused on increasing vaccination rates.

