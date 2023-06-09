TMJ4's @TheTable: Fiserv's roots in Milwaukee run deeper than just naming rights

MILWAUKEE — There is a good chance you know their name as the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, but Fiserv’s roots run deeper in Milwaukee than just naming rights.

"We really have two big pieces of our business, one is what we call merchant acquiring," said Bob Hau, Chief Financial Officer at Fiserv.

Hau was @TheTable Thursday night to talk about several key developments for the company.

Fiserv shared their story with Wall Street by participating in the Opening Bell ringing at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The financial tech company plays an important role in consumer financial transactions around the world.

"If you go into a grocery store or restaurant and swipe your credit card or debit card, the machine that takes that payment is something that we provide, the services behind that machine," said Hau. "Merchant acquiring for small businesses, from the local pizzeria around the corner all the way up to the largest retailers of the world."

Closer to home - Fiserv is in the process of building a new $40 million office building that is expected to open later this year in downtown Milwaukee.

"We believe companies have the responsibility to do good," Hau said. "We get involved in our local communities."

That includes being a key sponsor for this year's Milwaukee Night Market. It brings people and small businesses together to enjoy local vendors on a summer night in the heart of downtown.

"We are sponsoring Milwaukee Night Market, powered by Clover from Fiserv. Clover being that device in those small businesses. Milwaukee Night Market is a big opportunity for local small businesses to show their goods and wares and we are there to support them," said Hau.

