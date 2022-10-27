Fiserv to open new global headquarters downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv will be opening a new global headquarters located in downtown Milwaukee, the company announced Thursday.

Fiserv, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Governor Tony Evers announced the news in a press release Thursday morning, saying the new location will be situated at 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

A news release states the global headquarters project will introduce 250 new jobs to the city, over five years, and a $40 million investment. All of the new jobs will be based at the new Fiserv campus.

“Fiserv roots run deep in Wisconsin, and we’re proud to be expanding our presence and investment in the state and the local workforce," said Frank Bisignano, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.

He said the new headquarters will be a "dynamic hub of collaboration and innovation."

“As part of our investment in this new Fiserv global headquarters, we look forward to being a force for good, as we create positive and meaningful impact and grow our presence in the increasingly vibrant downtown Milwaukee community," Bisignano said.

The new headquarters will sit in a neighborhood that has seen plenty of growth in recent months. There's the Wisconsin Convention Center expansion, a new home for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and the Avenue with its new food hall and businesses.

“Milwaukee is an ideal location for Fiserv’s global headquarters, which will be a prominent showcase and physical manifestation of the company’s brand experience, and Fiserv will add significantly to the positive energy in the center of our city,” said Mayor Johnson. “This is what the power of partnerships is all about. I welcome Fiserv and the hundreds of employees coming to Westown.”

Fiserv said the new building will feature 160,000 square feet of space in a "state-of-the-art environment that will inspire innovation and collaboration in a modern campus with a techie vibe." There will be a world-class client meeting and conference center, social and collaboration spaces, and culinary programming.

