@TheTable: Versiti CEO talks key expansion for blood research facility in Milwaukee County

It plays an important role in the state's blood supply.

"We take pride in being experts in all things blood across five states in the Midwest as well as Texas," said Versiti President and CEO. He was a guest @ The Table Monday night.

The Versiti Blood Research Institute in Wauwatosa is looking to invest in a new research facility to add to its existing footprint by 2026.

"For decades, we have been focused on research into blood disorders and we're at the point where it's time for another expansion. We're excited about what this can mean for patients," said Miskel. "We have world-renowned scientists that dedicate their lives to finding cures to blood disorders, and so it's inspiring for me to see that expertise come together."

Miskel says the expansion will also impact the local economy.

"Our current chief scientific officer we recruited from the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah. We also recruited someone recently from Canada. So, essentially what it means is that 100 jobs we project would come into this state."

But the biggest impact is in the research and finding cures, especially for blood disorders and cancers that disproportionally impact the underserved.

"We're inspired by saving lives that you love, that's our rallying cry," said Miskel. "We do that in a variety of ways. Research takes longer, but there are tough, complex scientific problems, that we've proven the ability to solve over the years."

