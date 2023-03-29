@TheTable: Gov. Evers talks about why he declared 2023 'Year of Mental Health'

MILWAUKEE — Catastrophic consequences for generations. That is the concern of Governor Tony Evers if there is not an urgent response to address the mental health crisis, especially among the state's youth.

"The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta recently did a study where young girls in high numbers, high percentages, 20% to 30% contemplating suicide," said Gov. Evers. "I think about those things, and I hear about it all across the state, whether it's at childcare institutions, or at our hospitals and our physicians."

Gov. Evers was on TMJ4's @TheTable Wednesday to talk about why he declared 2023 the year of mental health in his State of the State speech.

Gov. Evers budget proposal calls for an additional $270 million to expand mental health care for students.

"That part of it will go directly to the school districts they will either hire professionals or they will contract out for services, where every student K-12 should have access to mental health services," Gov. Evers said @TheTable.

Gov. Evers' budget proposal also calls for training more mental health professionals.

"Absolutely, there's a shortage," said Gov. Evers. "This is one that we want to invest in to make sure people are trained properly to do this work."

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip