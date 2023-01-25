Gov. Evers' $270 million idea to improve youth mental health in Wisconsin

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers calls the state of our mental health a crisis.

He announced in Tuesday's State of the State Address his proposal for a permanent program to improve youth mental health.

The first two rounds of funding through the Get Kids Ahead initiative helped rural Kewaskum Schools receive $68,000.

It's money Jody Heipp says the school needs to keep up. "We have students with depression and anxiety and they really need to talk to someone," said Heipp.

To add to the pressure, the school of more than 1,700 students does not have a full-time therapist.

Counselor Becky Bryant said, "We have a wait list for all the school-based therapists."

Heipp adds, "It could be six months, it could be over a year or even over that."

But a $270 million investment proposed by Evers may help. Every public independent charter school in our state would receive more funding to promote the mental well-being of our students.

Heipp says the need is growing. "That can impact their instruction, that can impact their learning," said Heipp.

The hope is that new funding will create new ways to promote a healthier, brighter future for our next generation.

