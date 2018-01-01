Top 10 local stories of 2017 in Southeast Wisconsin

A lot happened in 2017. From Sheriff Clarke's resignation, three county flooding, and legalization of marijuana extract in Wisconsin- these were the most viewed stories of the year.

10. Three people shot, killed at Great Lakes Dragaway

KENOSHA COUNTY -- Three people were killed in shootings at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Kenosha County Sunday August 10th.

The shooting happened at Larry'y Fun Fest, an event with nearly 5,000 people in attendance at the time.

9. Horse-drawn carriage collides with two cars in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC -- Just this month, December 9th 2017, a horse drawn carriage barreled through traffic with a family on board. No one was seriously injured, but it drew concern for many.

8. I-Team: marijuana extract bill passes Wisconsin legislature

MADISON -- Sally Schaeffer, a Burlington mom spent three years battling state lawmakers to legalize a marijuana extract in Wisconsin. CBD oil has very low THC and is known to help seizures and other medical Conditions.

Sally first started this journey to help Her Daughter Lydia who suffered from seizures. Unfortunately Lydia, died before she was able to use CBD oil.

On March 7, 2017 the Assembly voted unanimously to legally possession of the oil, with a doctor's certification, to use for all medical conditions, giving hope to other families in the Schaeffer's position.

7. Irish radio weighs in on 'illegal' Kerrygold butter

MILWAUKEE -- Kerrygold's Irish butter is popular among Wisconsinites, and in February an obscure law from 1970 was enacted removing all butter from store shelves across the state, and people were mad.

The law says all butter sold in Wisconsin needs to be tested by a panel of experts and given a letter grade for quality before it can be sold here.

The ban of the butter, which is made in Ireland, made a local radio show in Ireland as well.

6. Kenosha woman warns others about sex trafficking after scary encounter

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha woman was approached while laying on the beach in July, and a man began asking her bizarre personal questions.

luckily the woman was able to text friends to come help her and scare the man off.

After the woman posted her scary experience on Facebook other people in the area also came forward with similarly scary encounters, including a mom whose teenage daughters were chased by a car full of men wearing masks and carrying a sledgehammer.

Those men were later arrested in Kentucky.

5. Greenfield brutal beating, carjacking suspect arrested

GREENFIELD -- A woman was attacked in a grocery store parking lot at 27th and Grange in Greenfield in August. The man punched the woman in the face with brass knuckles while a woman accomplice shouted 'take her purse.' The 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were eventually arrested.

4. Video shows Milwaukee teen punching teacher

MILWAUKEE -- In August, one week into the school year, an altercation between a teacher and a student at South Division High School escalated to the student knocking the teacher out. Another student caught the entire thing on a cell phone.

3. Petition calls for Buck, Aikman to be removed from Packers game broadcast

BROOKFIELD -- In January, Green Bay Packers fans began a petition to have announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck fired, stating they were too biased.

2. Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has resigned

MILWAUKEE -- After months of speculation and talk that Former Sheriff, David Clarke, was leaving his position and taking a job with Homeland Security, in August Clarke officially resigned from his position as Milwaukee County Sheriff. Clarke now works for PAC that supports President Trump.

1. Flash flooding sweeps into southeastern Wisconsin- gallery

BURLINGTON -- In July, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties were hit especially hard in the flash floods that moved through southeastern Wisconsin on a Wednesday morning. This photo gallery was the number one viewed page on TMJ4 in 2017.