Top 10 local stories of 2017 in Southeast Wisconsin

Dec 31, 2017
A lot happened in 2017. From Sheriff Clarke's resignation, three county flooding, and legalization of marijuana extract in Wisconsin- these were the most viewed stories of the year.
KENOSHA COUNTY -- Three people were killed in shootings at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Kenosha County Sunday August 10th.
The shooting happened at Larry'y Fun Fest, an event with nearly 5,000 people in attendance at the time.
OCONOMOWOC -- Just this month, December 9th 2017, a horse drawn carriage barreled through traffic with a family on board. No one was seriously injured, but it drew concern for many.
MADISON -- Sally Schaeffer, a Burlington mom spent three years battling state lawmakers to legalize a marijuana extract in Wisconsin. CBD oil has very low THC and is known to help seizures and other medical Conditions.
Sally first started this journey to help Her Daughter Lydia who suffered from seizures. Unfortunately Lydia, died before she was able to use CBD oil.
On March 7, 2017 the Assembly voted unanimously to legally possession of the oil, with a doctor's certification, to use for all medical conditions, giving hope to other families in the Schaeffer's position.
MILWAUKEE -- Kerrygold's Irish butter is popular among Wisconsinites, and in February an obscure law from 1970 was enacted removing all butter from store shelves across the state, and people were mad.
The law says all butter sold in Wisconsin needs to be tested by a panel of experts and given a letter grade for quality before it can be sold here.
The ban of the butter, which is made in Ireland, made a local radio show in Ireland as well.
KENOSHA -- A Kenosha woman was approached while laying on the beach in July, and a man began asking her bizarre personal questions.
luckily the woman was able to text friends to come help her and scare the man off.
After the woman posted her scary experience on Facebook other people in the area also came forward with similarly scary encounters, including a mom whose teenage daughters were chased by a car full of men wearing masks and carrying a sledgehammer.
Those men were later arrested in Kentucky.
GREENFIELD -- A woman was attacked in a grocery store parking lot at 27th and Grange in Greenfield in August. The man punched the woman in the face with brass knuckles while a woman accomplice shouted 'take her purse.' The 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were eventually arrested.
MILWAUKEE -- In August, one week into the school year, an altercation between a teacher and a student at South Division High School escalated to the student knocking the teacher out. Another student caught the entire thing on a cell phone.
BROOKFIELD -- In January, Green Bay Packers fans began a petition to have announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck fired, stating they were too biased.
MILWAUKEE -- After months of speculation and talk that Former Sheriff, David Clarke, was leaving his position and taking a job with Homeland Security, in August Clarke officially resigned from his position as Milwaukee County Sheriff. Clarke now works for PAC that supports President Trump.
BURLINGTON -- In July, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties were hit especially hard in the flash floods that moved through southeastern Wisconsin on a Wednesday morning. This photo gallery was the number one viewed page on TMJ4 in 2017.