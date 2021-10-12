Watch
Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

Aaron Gash/AP
Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler celebrates their win against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 12, 2021
ATLANTA — Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19.

Outfielder Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the roster, Major League Baseball announced. Soler was replaced at the top of theorder by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Joc Pederson, slated to start in left field, shifted to right. Guillermo Heredia was inserted in center field batting eighth, and Adam Duvall switched from center to left.

Soler was batting .091 with no homers and no RBIs through the first three games against Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

