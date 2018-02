MILWAUKEE -- Legendary rock group, the Eagles, announced Tuesday they will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (new Milwaukee Bucks Arena) on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Tickets for “An Evening with the Eagles” at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We’re excited to welcome one of the all-time legendary rock bands to Milwaukee and the WESC in October,” said WESC General Manager and Head of Programming Raj Saha.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all-time.The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career.

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.