Dave Matthews Band will play Summerfest 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The masters of acoustic jam rock will be back in Milwaukee this summer.

On Tuesday, Dave Matthews Band announced on its web site that it will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on July 1.

Tickets will go on sale Friday February 2, according to their website.

This is the fourth band Summerfest has announced for 2018. James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt, Halsey/Logic, and Florida Georgia Line were announced as headliners last week.