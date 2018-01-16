Dave Matthews Band will play Summerfest 2018

Cloudy
HI: 18°
LO: 8°
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Dave Matthews performs onstage during the DirecTV and Pepsi Super Thursday Night featuring Dave Matthews Band at Pier 70 on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)
MILWAUKEE -- The masters of acoustic jam rock will be back in Milwaukee this summer.
On Tuesday, Dave Matthews Band announced on its web site that it will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on July 1.
Tickets will go on sale Friday February 2, according to their website.
This is the fourth band Summerfest has announced for 2018. James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt, Halsey/Logic, and Florida Georgia Line were announced as headliners last week.