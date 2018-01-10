Summerfest: Florida Georgia Line announced as third 2018 headliner

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest announced its third headliner for the summer music festival Wednesday, the country band Florida Georgia Line.

Summerfest said in a news release that the band will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 30, along with a special guest yet to be announced.

FGL is famous for singles like “Cruise,” the best-selling digital country single of all time according to SoundScan, as well as “H.O.L.Y.” and “God, Your Mama, And Me.”

They are also featured on ESPN’s Monday Night Football’s opening track “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” with Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Derulo.

Ticket go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

