First Summerfest 2018 headliners announced

MILWAUKEE -– Summerfest has announced the first headliner for Summerfest 2018 - Halsey & Logic, along with special guest (to be announced) on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

This will be the first time both artists have performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Halsey is a GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum alternative pop maverick. She went from putting songs on SoundCloud to having her first full length album, “Badlands,” certified platinum by the RIAA within one year of its release, with five Gold singles and more than 2 billion streams, and stunning the industry with its debut at no. 2 on the Billboard charts in August of 2015. In 2016, Halsey was featured on The Chainsmokers song “Closer,” which spent 12 weeks at #1 in the U.S., wrapped up a sold out “Badlands’ tour, and received the Billboard Women in Music’s Rising Star Award. Ever since she entered the music world in 2014, she’s been bucking convention, speaking her mind, and connecting with millions of her devoted fans, who live for her realness as much as her gorgeous dark, powerful pop.

Logic is a Grammy nominated (Song of the Year and Best Music Video) rapper, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, and burst onto the music scene through a series of mixtapes including “Young, Broke, and Infamous” and “Young Sinatra: Undeniable,” “Young Sinatra,” “Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever.” In 2014, his debut album,“Under Pressure,” debuted at number four on the Billboard 200, and established him as one of the brightest young stars in music. Logic’s third studio album “Everybody” was released in 2017 and debuted at number one in the United States, featuring his first international top 10 single “1-800-273-8255,” which spotlights mental health and suicide prevention awareness.

Tickets for Halsey & Logic can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize "ticketfast" at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

