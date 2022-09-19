Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Thursday ahead of midterms

VP Harris will also make a speech in front of the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference.
Vice President Kamala Harris waits outside the Vice President's official residence in the U.S. Naval Observatory compound to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 7:27 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 09:26:47-04

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Milwaukee on Thursday to meet with Latino leaders and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the White House confirms.

Harris will also make a speech in front of the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference. The White House did not release any other information.

Harris was in Milwaukee in January to advocate for the replacement of lead pipes, and in May 2021 where she toured the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and hosted a round table discussion on investing in infrastructure. Thursday's visit will be Harris' third time in Milwaukee since taking office.

President Joe Biden just visited Milwaukee for Labor Day celebrations and a campaign speech supporting Democratic candidates in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin elections on Nov. 8 are already shaping up to be close, according to the Marquette Law School Poll. Gov. Tony Evers is facing off against Republican challenger Tim Michels, while Sen. Ron Johnson is facing off against Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

