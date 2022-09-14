Evers, Johnson hold slim leads in Wisconsin elections, Marquette poll finds

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School poll found incumbents Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson hold "slim leads" against their opponents ahead of Wisconsin's elections on Nov. 8.

Poll findings on Wisconsin Senate election

The poll released Wednesday states 49 percent of respondents said they support Johnson while 48 percent said they support Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. That's compared to 52 percent for Barnes and 25 percent for Johnson in the Marquette poll in August.

Poll findings on Wisconsin governor election

For the governor's race, the poll states 47 percent of respondents supported Evers while 44 percent supported Republican challenger Tim Michels. A remaining 5 percent supported the independent candidate who has since ended her campaign.

That's compared to 48 percent supporting Evers and 44 percent for Michels in August. The month before that in June, it was Evers 48 percent, Michels 41 percent.

General election findings, according to poll

The poll also found that supporters of the political parties remain loyal. 92 percent of respondents identifying as Republicans supported Michels, while 95 percent of respondents identifying as Democrats supported Evers. Meanwhile, Johnson is supported by 97 percent of Republicans and Barnes is supported by 96 percent of Democrats, the poll found.

Among respondents who said they are independent, Evers received 25 percent while Michels received 39 percent. Among the same group of respondents, Johnson received 48 percent while Barnes received 46 percent.

Among respondents who said they are registered voters, 77 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of Democrats and 91 percent of independents said they are "absolutely certain" to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

The survey was done Sept. 6-11, 2022 and interviewed 801 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error among likely voters is +/- 4.9 percentage points, according to the poll.

Read the full Marquette Law School Poll on their website.

View more of the poll's summary below:

Table 1: Vote for Wisconsin governor

(a) Likely voters



Poll dates Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 47 44 5 0 3 0 8/10-15/22 48 44 4 0 2 1

(b) Registered voters



Poll dates Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 44 43 8 1 4 0 8/10-15/22 45 43 7 0 3 2 6/14-20/22 48 41 NA 2 8 2

Table 2 shows the trend in support for the Senate candidates, among likely voters in August and September and among registered voters since June.

Table 2: Vote for U.S. Senate

(a) Likely voters



Poll dates Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 48 49 1 1 0 8/10-15/22 52 45 0 1 1

(b) Registered voters



Poll dates Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 47 48 3 3 0 8/10-15/22 51 44 1 3 1 6/14-20/22 46 44 1 7 2

Table 3: Vote for governor among likely voters, by party identification

(a) September



Party ID Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused Republican 3 92 2 0 3 1 Independent 45 39 11 0 5 0 Democrat 95 4 2 0 0 0

(b) August



Party ID Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Refused Republican 5 92 2 0 1 0 Independent 49 38 7 0 4 2 Democrat 94 2 3 0 0 1

Partisan support for the U.S. Senate candidates is shown in Table 4, among likely voters.

Table 4: Vote for U.S. Senate among likely voters, by party identification

(a) September



Party ID Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused Republican 2 97 1 0 0 Independent 46 48 2 3 0 Democrat 96 4 0 0 0

(b) August



Party ID Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know Refused Republican 6 94 0 0 0 Independent 55 40 0 3 3 Democrat 99 0 0 0 0

Certainty of voting by party is shown in Table 5.

Table 5: Likelihood of voting, by party identification

(a) September



Party ID Absolutely certain Very likely 50-50 Will not vote Republican 77 16 3 3 Independent 71 13 12 3 Democrat 80 12 7 0

(b) August



Party ID Absolutely certain Very likely 50-50 Will not vote Republican 83 11 4 2 Independent 66 16 14 3 Democrat 82 8 5 5

Table 6: Vote for governor, by certainty of voting



How likely to vote Evers Michels Beglinger Other Don’t know Among all registered voters 44 43 8 1 4 Those “absolutely certain” or “very likely” to vote 45 44 6 0 4 Only those “absolutely certain” to vote 47 44 5 0 3

Table 7: Vote for U.S. Senate, by certainty of voting



How likely to vote Barnes Johnson Neither Don’t know All registered voters 47 48 3 3 Those “absolutely certain” or “very likely” to vote 47 49 1 2 Only those “absolutely certain” to vote 48 49 1 1

Perceived candidate traits

Table 8 shows the favorable and unfavorable ratings of the candidates since June, along with respondents who say they haven’t heard enough or don’t know.

Table 8: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of [name below] or haven’t you heard enough about them yet? (Among registered voters.)

(a) Evers



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 45 45 7 3 0 8/10-15/22 46 41 6 6 0 6/14-20/22 44 42 11 2 0

(b) Michels



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 34 39 19 8 1 8/10-15/22 33 33 24 10 0 6/14-20/22 22 22 51 5 0

(c) Beglinger



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 3 6 63 28 0

(d) Barnes



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 33 32 25 9 1 8/10-15/22 37 22 30 11 0 6/14-20/22 21 16 57 6 0

(e) Johnson



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 39 47 11 3 1 8/10-15/22 38 47 9 6 0 6/14-20/22 37 46 14 2 0

Table 9 shows the perceptions of which candidates better understand the problems of ordinary people in Wisconsin.

Table 9: Who do you think better understands the problems faced by ordinary people in Wisconsin, …? (Among registered voters.)

(a) … Tony Evers or Tim Michels?



Poll dates Tony Evers Tim Michels Both Neither Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 47 41 0 4 7 0

(b) … Mandela Barnes or Ron Johnson?



Poll dates Mandela Barnes Ron Johnson Both Neither Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 44 40 1 6 9 0

Table 10 shows the perception that candidates “share my values.”

Table 10: For each of the following candidates, would you say they are someone who shares your values, or don’t they share your values? (Among registered voters.)



Candidate Shares values Doesn’t share values Don’t know Evers 47 48 5 Michels 41 47 11 Barnes 44 41 15 Johnson 42 51 7

Perceptions of incumbents’ performance

Table 11 shows the perceived effectiveness of Evers as governor and Johnson as a senator, among registered voters.

Table 11: How effective is [Tony Evers as governor of Wisconsin]/[Ron Johnson as a US Senator]? (Among registered voters.)

(a) Tony Evers



Poll dates Very effective Somewhat effective Not very effective Not at all effective Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 18 35 20 23 3 0

(b) Ron Johnson



Poll dates Very effective Somewhat effective Not very effective Not at all effective Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 20 30 12 30 7 0

Table 12 shows the views among registered voters of how Evers and Johnson responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

Table 12: Do you approve or disapprove of the way [Tony Evers]/[Ron Johnson] responded to the coronavirus pandemic? (Among registered voters.)

(a) Tony Evers



Poll dates Strongly approve Somewhat approve Somewhat disapprove Strongly disapprove Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 27 23 13 29 8 0

(b) Ron Johnson



Poll dates Strongly approve Somewhat approve Somewhat disapprove Strongly disapprove Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 17 17 9 37 18 1

Table 13 shows approval and disapproval among registered voters of how Evers responded to the protests and violence in Kenosha in August 2020.

Table 13: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Tony Evers responded to the protests and violence in Kenosha in August 2020? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Strongly approve Somewhat approve Somewhat disapprove Strongly disapprove Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 16 22 10 37 15 0

Evers job approval

Table 14: Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Tony Evers is handling his job as Governor of Wisconsin? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Net approval Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 -3 44 47 8 0 8/10-15/22 2 47 45 8 1 6/14-20/22 3 48 45 6 1 4/19-24/22 6 49 43 7 1 2/22-27/22 9 50 41 8 1

Important issues

Table 15: How concerned are you about each of the following? Are you very concerned, somewhat concerned, not too concerned, or not at all concerned with …, (Among registered voters.)



Issue Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned Inflation 70 24 5 2 Crime 61 27 10 2 Accurate vote count 56 21 11 12 Public schools 56 33 7 2 Gun violence 55 26 11 6 Abortion policy 53 24 11 8 Taxes 51 32 10 6 Climate change 44 29 14 13 Illegal immigration 38 31 18 11 Coronavirus 22 29 23 25

Table 16: Concern about inflation, Aug. 2021-Sept. 2022 (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned 9/6-11/22 70 24 5 2 8/10-15/22 67 27 4 0 6/14-20/22 75 20 4 1 4/19-24/22 69 23 6 1 2/22-27/22 68 28 3 1 10/26-31/21 64 28 6 1 8/3-8/21 49 35 11 3

Table 17: Issue concerns by party identification, percent “very concerned” (Among registered voters.)

(a) Sorted by concern among Republicans



Issue Republican Independent Democrat Inflation 92 69 41 Accurate vote count 76 56 40 Taxes 74 48 26 Crime 71 61 47 Illegal immigration 69 32 19 Public schools 53 60 53 Gun violence 39 52 85 Abortion policy 34 54 77 Climate change 17 39 71 Coronavirus 9 23 33

(b) Sorted by concern among Democrats



Issue Republican Independent Democrat Gun violence 39 52 85 Abortion policy 34 54 77 Climate change 17 39 71 Public schools 53 60 53 Crime 71 61 47 Inflation 92 69 41 Accurate vote count 76 56 40 Coronavirus 9 23 33 Taxes 74 48 26 Illegal immigration 69 32 19

(c) Sorted by concern among Independents



Issue Republican Independent Democrat Inflation 92 69 41 Crime 71 61 47 Public schools 53 60 53 Accurate vote count 76 56 40 Abortion policy 34 54 77 Gun violence 39 52 85 Taxes 74 48 26 Climate change 17 39 71 Illegal immigration 69 32 19 Coronavirus 9 23 33

Abortion

Table 18: Do you favor or oppose the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe versus Wade, thus striking down the 1973 decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states? (Total and by party identification among registered voters.)

(a) September



Party ID Favor Oppose Haven’t heard of decision Don’t Know Refused Total 30 63 0 5 2 Republican 59 29 0 8 4 Independent 28 66 0 5 1 Democrat 3 95 0 2 0

(b) August



Party ID Favor Oppose Haven’t heard of decision Don’t Know Refused Total 33 60 1 4 2 Republican 62 28 0 8 2 Independent 31 62 2 2 3 Democrat 5 92 0 2 1

Table 19: Do you think Wisconsin should or should not allow a woman to obtain a legal abortion if she became pregnant as the result of rape or incest? (Total and by party identification among registered voters.)

(a) September



Party ID Should allow Should not allow Don’t Know Refused Total 83 10 5 2 Republican 70 20 8 3 Independent 83 9 6 2 Democrat 96 2 2 0

(b) August



Party ID Should allow Should not allow Don’t Know Refused Total 88 8 4 1 Republican 79 16 4 2 Independent 87 6 5 2 Democrat 97 1 1 0

Other issues

Table 20: Do you favor or oppose the decision to forgive and cancel up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt? (Among registered voters.)



Party ID Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused Total 46 50 3 1 Republican 11 85 3 0 Independent 46 50 4 0 Democrat 85 13 2 0

Table 21: Do you favor or oppose the decision to forgive and cancel up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt? (By education and age, among registered voters.)



Education Age Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused Non-college grad 18-29 74 24 3 0 Non-college grad 30-44 49 47 4 0 Non-college grad 45-59 38 55 7 0 Non-college grad 60+ 34 63 2 2 College grad 18-29 76 24 0 0 College grad 30-44 51 46 4 0 College grad 45-59 42 54 3 0 College grad 60+ 45 51 4 0

Table 22: Do you feel safe from crime when going about your daily activities or are you worried about your safety? (Total and by party identification among registered voters.)



Party ID Feel safe Worried Don’t know Total 76 23 1 Republican 78 21 1 Independent 75 24 1 Democrat 76 23 1

Table 23: How concerned are you about each of the following… Crime? (Total and by party identification among registered voters.)



Party ID Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned Don’t know Total 61 27 10 2 0 Republican 71 23 5 1 0 Independent 61 25 11 3 1 Democrat 47 35 15 3 0

Table 24: Do you feel safe from crime when going about your daily activities or are you worried about your safety? (By region among registered voters, Oct. 2021, April 2022, and Sept. 2022.)



Region Feel safe Worried Don’t know City of Milwaukee 52 48 0 Rest of Milwaukee media market 74 24 2 Madison media market 82 17 1 Green Bay media market 87 12 1 Rest of north and west of state 85 15 0

Table 25: How concerned are you about each of the following… Crime? (By region among registered voters, Aug. and Sept. 2022.)



Region Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not too concerned Not at all concerned Don’t know City of Milwaukee 74 19 7 0 0 Rest of Milwaukee media market 71 24 5 0 0 Madison media market 53 34 11 1 1 Green Bay media market 48 30 15 6 2 Rest of north and west of state 53 32 11 2 1

Table 26: Do you think the decision in 2020 to close schools and businesses and to restrict the size of public gatherings was an appropriate response to the coronavirus outbreak or was it an overreaction that did more harm than good? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Appropriate response Overreaction Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 56 41 3 0 2/22-27/22 61 35 3 0 8/3-8/21 62 35 2 1 10/21-25/20 68 26 5 0 6/14-18/20 72 25 3 0 5/3-7/20 69 26 4 1 3/24-29/20 86 10 3 0

Table 27: Which is more important to you: reduce property taxes or increase spending on public schools? (Total and by party identification among registered voters.)



Party ID Reducing property taxes Increasing spending on public schools Don’t know Refused Total 41 51 5 3 Republican 69 22 5 4 Independent 46 42 8 4 Democrat 12 85 3 0

Table 28: How satisfied are you with the job the public schools are doing in your community? (Among registered voters.)



Party ID Very satisfied Satisfied Dissatisfied Very dissatisfied Don’t know Total 19 43 20 11 7 Republican 13 38 22 17 10 Independent 17 45 19 12 6 Democrat 28 47 17 2 6

Direction of state, Biden approval, Baldwin favorability

Table 29: Thinking just about the state of Wisconsin, do you feel things in Wisconsin are generally going in the right direction, or do you feel things have gotten off on the wrong track? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Right direction Wrong track Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 40 53 7 1 8/10-15/22 35 56 9 0 6/14-20/22 37 56 6 0 4/19-24/22 36 56 7 0 2/22-27/22 39 53 8 1

Table 30: Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 40 55 4 0 8/10-15/22 40 55 5 1 6/14-20/22 40 57 3 0 4/19-24/22 43 53 3 1 2/22-27/22 43 52 3 2

Table 31: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Tammy Baldwin or haven’t you heard enough about her yet? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 37 40 19 4 1 8/10-15/22 39 37 18 6 0 6/14-20/22 39 37 20 3 1 4/19-24/22 43 36 17 3 0 2/22-27/22 42 36 18 3 1

2020 election confidence and Trump favorability

Table 32: How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, the votes for president were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election? (Total and by party identification among registered voters.)



Party ID Very confident Somewhat confident Not too confident Not at all confident Don’t know Refused Total 46 19 16 18 1 0 Republican 13 22 29 34 1 1 Independent 41 23 17 18 1 0 Democrat 86 10 1 3 1 0

Table 33 shows the trend since 2021 in 2020 election confidence.

Table 33: How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, the votes for president were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Very confident Somewhat confident Not too confident Not at all confident Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 46 19 16 18 1 0 8/10-15/22 48 18 15 17 2 1 6/14-20/22 51 16 11 21 0 0 4/19-24/22 48 16 12 23 1 0 2/22-27/22 48 19 11 19 2 0 10/26-31/21 47 18 12 19 3 0 8/3-8/21 48 19 15 16 1 0

Table 34: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump, or haven’t you heard enough about him yet? (Total and by party identification, among registered voters.)



Party ID Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused Total 38 58 1 3 0 Republican 79 16 0 4 0 Independent 32 63 1 3 1 Democrat 4 94 0 1 0

Table 35: Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump, or haven’t you heard enough about him yet? (Among registered voters.)



Poll dates Favorable Unfavorable Haven’t heard enough Don’t know Refused 9/6-11/22 38 58 1 3 0 8/10-15/22 38 57 1 4 0 6/14-20/22 39 56 3 2 0 4/19-24/22 36 58 2 3 1 2/22-27/22 36 57 2 3 2 10/26-31/21 38 57 2 3 0 8/3-8/21 38 55 3 4 1

